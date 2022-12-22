Burleson & Company LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 50.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 104,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,695. The firm has a market cap of $166.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

