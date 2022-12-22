Burleson & Company LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $129,076,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26,463.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,060,000 after buying an additional 1,697,625 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,810 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,631.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,126,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,943 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.69. 11,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,407. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

