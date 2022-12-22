Burleson & Company LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,751 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,008,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.60 and a fifty-two week high of $260.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,122 shares of company stock worth $28,735,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

