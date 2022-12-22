Burleson & Company LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC owned 0.20% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BITO. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 240.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. 93,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,792,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.