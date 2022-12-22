Burleson & Company LLC Buys Shares of 816 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,203,000 after buying an additional 1,386,558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 247,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 902,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,735,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,753,000 after acquiring an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.08. 1,567,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.