BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Glass House Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Glass House Brands Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of Glass House Brands stock opened at 2.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 3.69. Glass House Brands has a 12-month low of 1.78 and a 12-month high of 6.54.

About Glass House Brands

Glass House Brands Inc cultivates, manufactures, retails, and distributes raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to wholesalers and consumer packaged goods retail stores. It offers cannabis products under the Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue brands. Glass House Brands Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

