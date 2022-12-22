BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,965 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,987. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

