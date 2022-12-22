BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,282 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,315,000 after acquiring an additional 211,556 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,996,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.39. The stock had a trading volume of 49,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,824,527. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.28.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.