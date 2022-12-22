BTC Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,234 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $124,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $296,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 770,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,342,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 11,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.46. 72,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,556,198. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $154.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

