BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.96 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 372.5% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 87.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,165 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,257 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $60.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $100.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average is $74.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

