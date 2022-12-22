BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $12.57 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 47,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 107.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 237,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after acquiring an additional 122,915 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.78. 8,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,218. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.25.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

