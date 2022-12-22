BTC Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,134 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PXD stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.48. 17,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $175.80 and a one year high of $288.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

