BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,150 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.85. 37,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,110,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

