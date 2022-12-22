Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.86

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.86 and last traded at C$12.99, with a volume of 7842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOM.U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$13.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88. The firm has a market cap of C$483.07 million and a PE ratio of 1.51.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.0433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

In related news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte purchased 20,000 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.32 per share, with a total value of C$366,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,254,865.20. In related news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$366,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,254,865.20. Also, Director Graham David Senst acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.64 per share, with a total value of C$37,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,435,280.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

