Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.69 and last traded at C$17.72. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.73.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.06.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

