Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

BYFC stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $66.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.78. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.