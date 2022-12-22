Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Lowered by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,436 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,352,000 after acquiring an additional 463,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $1,672,455,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,101,000 after acquiring an additional 674,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,772,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,908,000 after acquiring an additional 963,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY opened at $73.33 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $60.86 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

