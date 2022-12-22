Brio Consultants LLC Has $28.48 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 399,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,559 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $28,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 135,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 240,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,206,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,119,000 after purchasing an additional 354,778 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 173,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of SCHD traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.60. 34,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,407. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.35.
