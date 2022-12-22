Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO stock opened at $54.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $73.42.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,858,000 after acquiring an additional 250,908 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

