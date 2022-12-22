Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Brink’s Stock Performance
BCO stock opened at $54.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $73.42.
Institutional Trading of Brink’s
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,674,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,858,000 after acquiring an additional 250,908 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 5.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
