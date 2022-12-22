BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BRFS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of BRF from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BRF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of BRF from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.45.

BRF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $1.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. Analysts expect that BRF will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in BRF in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in BRF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,769,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,195,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 425,523 shares during the period. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

