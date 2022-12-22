Boyd Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9,332.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,417,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,981 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,769. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

