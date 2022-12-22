Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.31

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and traded as low as $34.89. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 1,645 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BOWFF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.40.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

