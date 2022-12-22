BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.99

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €47.99 ($51.05) and traded as high as €52.90 ($56.28). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €52.20 ($55.53), with a volume of 2,071,080 shares traded.

BNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($64.89) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($77.66) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €48.02.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

