BMO Capital Markets Boosts Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Price Target to $53.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $51.67 on Monday. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. Analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after acquiring an additional 434,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after buying an additional 431,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after buying an additional 424,367 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after buying an additional 347,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after buying an additional 328,446 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

