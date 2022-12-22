Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.98 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.98 ($0.06). 680,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,816,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.93 ($0.06).

Bluejay Mining Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.30 million and a PE ratio of -16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

Featured Stories

