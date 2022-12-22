Blockearth Trading Down 28.7% Over Last Week (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Blockearth token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockearth has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockearth has a market cap of $36.50 million and $18,174.63 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockearth

Blockearth was first traded on October 7th, 2021. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockearth’s official website is blockearth.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.16391716 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $15,449.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

