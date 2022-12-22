BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD) Stock Price Up 0.4%

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.55. 320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCTD. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 90,146 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 368.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 171,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 134,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,053,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,037,000 after acquiring an additional 443,100 shares in the last quarter.

