BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Down 9.3% After Analyst Downgrade

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $4.25 to $3.75. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock. BlackBerry traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 674,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,475,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at $408,563.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,794 shares of company stock worth $2,568,560. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

BlackBerry Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 292,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 168,351 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 770,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 128,985 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,490,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 896,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,205,000 after purchasing an additional 923,553 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

