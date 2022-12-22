BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Down 9.3% After Analyst Downgrade

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $4.25 to $3.75. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock. BlackBerry traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 674,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,475,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.
Insider Transactions at BlackBerry
In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $2,373,713.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,447,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $36,038.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,642 shares in the company, valued at $408,563.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,794 shares of company stock worth $2,568,560. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry
BlackBerry Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.42.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.
