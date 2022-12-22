BitShares Price Tops $0.0089 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $26.79 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitShares has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00026232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004774 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002307 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007645 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,777,321 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

