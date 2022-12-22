BitDAO Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $867.50 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001723 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BitDAO has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

