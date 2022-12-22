Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.49 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $12.49 million and $975,141.28 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 65.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,402 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,402.59518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 1.33147236 USD and is down -22.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $2,621,537.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

