Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000708 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $22.19 million and $89,806.20 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00116015 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00197770 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00062928 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00036463 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000322 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

