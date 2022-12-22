BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $112.88 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $112.88 million and approximately $35.29 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $16,705.33 or 1.00031605 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014446 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00041385 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005948 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020426 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00224332 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,830.39812183 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $35,769,412.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.