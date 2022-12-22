Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,520.71 ($18.47).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.58) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

BYG stock opened at GBX 1,149 ($13.96) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,125.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,221.97. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of GBX 938.50 ($11.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,760 ($21.38). The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.27) per share. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $21.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is 17.07%.

In other news, insider James Gibson bought 25,627 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 976 ($11.86) per share, with a total value of £250,119.52 ($303,838.10).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

