Bernard Coulie Sells 34,212 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2022

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRXGet Rating) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,809.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.08. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLRX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

