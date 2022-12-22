Bernard Coulie Sells 34,212 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,809.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of PLRX stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.08. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99.
Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pliant Therapeutics
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.