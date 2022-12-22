Bend DAO (BEND) Price Tops $0.0038

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $38.23 million and $125,018.04 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

