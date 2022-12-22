Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Senior Officer Ian Pritchard Acquires 192,500 Shares

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ian Pritchard acquired 192,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$15,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 539,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,154.80.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$34.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.04.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

