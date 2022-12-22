Beldex (BDX) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $132.41 million and $1.86 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.46 or 0.07224933 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00031416 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00052763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022153 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

