Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $132.41 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and $1.79 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.82 or 0.07238384 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00031636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00070276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00053317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022160 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.