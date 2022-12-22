Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Belden alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Belden Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Belden by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,906,000 after buying an additional 102,396 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Belden by 779.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 38,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $73.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.35. Belden has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $82.83.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. Belden’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Belden’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.