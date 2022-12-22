Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden
Belden Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $73.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.35. Belden has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $82.83.
Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. Belden’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.
Belden Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Belden’s payout ratio is 6.21%.
About Belden
Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Belden (BDC)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.