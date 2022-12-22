Beach Point Capital Management Sells 44,529 Shares of Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Stock

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 44,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $66,793.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 980,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Beach Point Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 3,175 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $8,604.25.

On Friday, November 25th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 8,813 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $23,883.23.

On Monday, November 21st, Beach Point Capital Management sold 202 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $545.40.

On Friday, November 18th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 22,817 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $61,605.90.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 66,530 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $180,296.30.

On Monday, November 14th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,520 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $15,456.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 5,030 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $14,234.90.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 51,473 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $145,153.86.

On Monday, November 7th, Beach Point Capital Management sold 1,209 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $3,385.20.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,112 shares of Terran Orbital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $58,324.80.

Terran Orbital Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of LLAP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 774,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,867. Terran Orbital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Terran Orbital

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

