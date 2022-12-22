Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.63

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.63 and traded as low as C$5.54. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$5.65, with a volume of 2,279,284 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bankshares lowered Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.63.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.63.

Insider Transactions at Baytex Energy

About Baytex Energy

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran sold 81,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total value of C$617,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,252,032.08.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

