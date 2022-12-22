Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 2,848 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Novartis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Novartis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Novartis by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Novartis by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.65. 20,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,256. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $200.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

