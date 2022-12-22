Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 247,176 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 247,176 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Comcast by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 522.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $129,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,602 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.72. 237,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,288,260. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

