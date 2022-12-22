Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,550. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $200.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average is $116.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

