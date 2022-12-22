Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,174 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,925 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.44. 450,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,353,370. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

