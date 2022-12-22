Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $62,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.37. 78,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,824,527. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day moving average of $99.28.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

