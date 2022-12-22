Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 6,388 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $38,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Insider Activity

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,679. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.97 and its 200-day moving average is $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

