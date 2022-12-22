Barclays Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $148.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DRI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.00.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $138.55 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after acquiring an additional 763,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.