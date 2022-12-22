Barclays Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $37.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target cut by Barclays from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COIN. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.70.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $35.15 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $281.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,972.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,636.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 81,430 shares of company stock worth $4,555,799 and sold 259,316 shares worth $11,698,515. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,882 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

